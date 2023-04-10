AI Battle Heats Up: Alibaba Targets Enterprise ChatGPT Trials After Baidu's Disappointment

- Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA cloud computing unit offers invitation codes to some corporate customers to try out the large language model called "Tongyi Qianwen."
- Alibaba Cloud's website suggests that the service caters primarily to processing queries, Bloomberg reports.
- It marks China's attempt to rival Microsoft Corp MSFT backed OpenAI's powerful ChatGPT after Baidu, Inc BIDU.
- Alibaba Cloud will host a technology summit next Tuesday in Beijing, where CEO Daniel Zhang will deliver a speech.
- U.S. ChatGPT maker OpenAI kicked off a frenzy of interest in the technology as its services promise to remake businesses from online search and advertising to health care.
- Alibaba's research institute, DAMO Academy, is reportedly working to incorporate the large-scale model into its Tmall Genie, a smart speaker home to intelligent personal assistant AliGenie.
- In late March, Baidu dumped the highly-anticipated public launch of its ChatGPT-like product, Ernie Bot.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.21% at $101.50 premarket on the last check Monday.
