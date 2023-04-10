AI Battle Heats Up: Alibaba Targets Enterprise ChatGPT Trials After Baidu's Disappointment

by

Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA cloud computing unit offers invitation codes to some corporate customers to try out the large language model called "Tongyi Qianwen."

Alibaba Cloud's website suggests that the service caters primarily to processing queries, Bloomberg reports.

It marks China's attempt to rival Microsoft Corp MSFT backed OpenAI's powerful ChatGPT after Baidu, Inc BIDU.

Also Read: Google's ChatGPT Gambit: Sundar Pichai Announces AI Chatbot for Search Engine

Google's ChatGPT Gambit: Sundar Pichai Announces AI Chatbot for Search Engine Alibaba Cloud will host a technology summit next Tuesday in Beijing, where CEO Daniel Zhang will deliver a speech.

U.S. ChatGPT maker OpenAI kicked off a frenzy of interest in the technology as its services promise to remake businesses from online search and advertising to health care.

Alibaba's research institute, DAMO Academy, is reportedly working to incorporate the large-scale model into its Tmall Genie, a smart speaker home to intelligent personal assistant AliGenie.

In late March, Baidu dumped the highly-anticipated public launch of its ChatGPT-like product, Ernie Bot .

. Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.21% at $101.50 premarket on the last check Monday.

