by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 10, 2023 8:04 AM | 1 min read
AI Battle Heats Up: Alibaba Targets Enterprise ChatGPT Trials After Baidu's Disappointment
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA cloud computing unit offers invitation codes to some corporate customers to try out the large language model called "Tongyi Qianwen." 
  • Alibaba Cloud's website suggests that the service caters primarily to processing queries, Bloomberg reports.
  • It marks China's attempt to rival Microsoft Corp MSFT backed OpenAI's powerful ChatGPT after Baidu, Inc BIDU.
  • Also Read: Google's ChatGPT Gambit: Sundar Pichai Announces AI Chatbot for Search Engine
  • Alibaba Cloud will host a technology summit next Tuesday in Beijing, where CEO Daniel Zhang will deliver a speech.
  • U.S. ChatGPT maker OpenAI kicked off a frenzy of interest in the technology as its services promise to remake businesses from online search and advertising to health care.
  • Alibaba's research institute, DAMO Academy, is reportedly working to incorporate the large-scale model into its Tmall Genie, a smart speaker home to intelligent personal assistant AliGenie.
  • In late March, Baidu dumped the highly-anticipated public launch of its ChatGPT-like product, Ernie Bot
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.21% at $101.50 premarket on the last check Monday.

