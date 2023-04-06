Google's ChatGPT Gambit: Sundar Pichai Announces AI Chatbot for Search Engine

by

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared plans to integrate conversational artificial intelligence features into its flagship search engine.

CEO Sundar Pichai shared plans to integrate conversational artificial intelligence features into its flagship search engine. Advances in AI would supercharge Google's ability to answer an array of search queries, Pichai said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Pichai acknowledged more enormous opportunities dismissing reports suggesting that chatbots hindered Google's search business, which accounts for more than half of revenue.

Also Read: Alibaba-Huawei Inch Closer To ChatGPT Counterpart Like Product, Launch In April

Alibaba-Huawei Inch Closer To ChatGPT Counterpart Like Product, Launch In April Pichai proposes to tap Google's lead in developing computer programs called large language models, or LLMs, in the search function, which can process and respond to natural-language prompts with humanlike prose.

With Microsoft Corp MSFT already deploying the technology behind the ChatGPT system in its Bing search engine, Pichai is dealing with one of the biggest threats to Google's core business in years as he also faces pressure to cut costs. In January, Alphabet disclosed it would slash 12,000 jobs or 6% of staff.

already deploying the technology behind the ChatGPT system in its Bing search engine, Pichai is dealing with one of the biggest threats to Google's core business in years as he also faces pressure to cut costs. In January, Alphabet disclosed it would slash 12,000 jobs or 6% of staff. Microsoft expects to generate $2 billion in revenue for every percentage point it gains in the search market, of which Google has a more than 90% share, WSJ writes.

Google is testing several new search products, like versions that allow users to ask follow-up questions to their original queries.

Google has begun testing new AI features within Gmail and other work-related products, while Microsoft has moved to offer AI beyond Bing for use in some of its business software tools.

Pichai said Google Brain and DeepMind would work together more closely to build large algorithms to improve Bard.

Like Microsoft, Google aims to use its investment in AI models to win wider business.

When asked why the company did not release a chatbot earlier, Pichai said Google was still trying to find the right market.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 2.37% at $107.44 on the last check Thursday.

GOOG shares traded higher by 2.37% at $107.44 on the last check Thursday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsManagementTechMediaBriefs