Some Apple Inc. AAPL users were left baffled as a few popular digital services, including Apple Music and iTunes experienced outages.

What Happened: On Monday night, some Apple users faced inconvenience as multiple digital services like Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, iTunes, Apple News and others started experiencing intermittent outages.

While Apple’s System Status Page currently labels some services as outages and News as “Resolved Issue,” netizens on Twitter are also complaining about other services like the App Store being down.

At the time of writing, users had already been complaining on the site for about two hours.

The Apple Support account on Twitter is informing complainants that the company is “currently investigating issues with some services.”

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It’s Important: This isn’t the first time Apple apps and services are facing outage issues.

Last week, Apple’s Weather app on iPhone was down for many users, reported The Verge. The app eventually started to refresh, but some users had to restart their devices, either iPhones or iPads, to access new weather data.

In January, Apple TV+ and Apple TV+ Channels suddenly started displaying “Content Unavailable” error messages to users despite normal connectivity. The issue was later resolved.

