Something 'AirPods'-y Is Brewing: Apple Patents A Breakthrough Design

Apple Inc. AAPL has patented a new AirPods case that could change the way users interact with the device.

What Happened: Apple has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for a redesigned AirPods charging case featuring a touchscreen display akin to an Apple Watch, reported 9To5Mac.

According to the patent’s description and images, the display built into the revamped case would provide users with media controls, basic apps like Maps and Weather and the ability to receive notifications.

The patent filed in September 2022 also indicates that users could switch between apps by utilizing Siri commands and potentially transfer music from AirPods to a HomePod using Handoff.

It is also possible that the AirPods case would serve as an additional accessory for the iPhone, enabling users who don’t own an Apple Watch to conveniently access fundamental media controls and miniature apps without taking their smartphones out of their pocket.

While the patent suggests exciting new developments, it is pertinent to note that Apple files numerous applications, but only a small number make it into tangible products, the report stated.

Why It’s Important: While there aren’t any rumors about the tech giant planning to redesign the AirPods case, last month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple may soon upgrade the next-generation AirPods line to make it “become a health tool.”

