Apple's 'Find My' App Allegedly Sends iPhone Owners On A Wild Goose Chase

In a bizarre case, Apple Inc.’s AAPL alleged faulty Maps data led to an unexpected gathering of people searching for their lost iPhones at a single Texas address.

What Happened: Strangers after strangers kept arriving at a Texas man’s doorstep, prompted by Apple’s “Find My” app indicating that their lost iPhones were at his residence, reported AppleInsider.

Scott Schuster, the Texas man in this bizarre situation, is now scared because, while some people who have looked for their lost devices understand the mistake, others can get pretty upset.

“I have never been threatened yet. ‘Yet’ is the part that scares me,” Schuster says.

According to Schuster, none of the missing devices are at his place, but he is worried that “someone who is irrational” could show up with a “weapon” wanting their device back.

Despite contacting Apple tech support numerous times, Schuster said he has yet to receive an explanation for the glitch. However, he has a theory as to why it is happening.

His home’s status as a former model home for the neighborhood could be the center of this glitch. He believes his home may still be registered in a database and is causing a ping in his neighborhood to fall back to his address.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It’s Important: Previously, Apple’s Find My app once helped police track down stolen AirPods from a hotel in Canada.

The app essentially allows users to keep track of their Apple devices even if they are offline.

