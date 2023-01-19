Apple Inc.'s AAPL TV streaming users are facing widespread outages with devices showing "Content Unavailable" error messages despite normal connectivity.

What Happened: Apple TV+, the subscription streaming service owned by the tech giant along with Apple TV+ Channels, have been marked with yellow tags – denoting an issue — on Apple's System Status page.

Many U.S. Apple TV+ users have reported that the service needed to be fixed for them on Downdetector, a platform that tracks the status of widely-used websites and apps.

The outage was earlier reported by 9To5Mac, which said the service appears to be down across iOS and Mac devices.

Benzinga's overnight team did not face the service outage when they tested the service in India at the time of writing.

However, Twitter users continue to share posts about the issue, saying the service has been down for a few hours.

It still needs to be determined how long the issue will persist. Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

