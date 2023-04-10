This Analyst With 83% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 30% Upside In Meta Platforms - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 90 points.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Ruben Roy

Analyst Firm: Stifel

Stifel Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS with a Buy rating and a price target of $150 on April 6, 2023. Roy sees around 35% upside in the company’s stock.

Initiated coverage on with a Buy rating and a price target of $150 on April 6, 2023. Roy sees around 35% upside in the company’s stock. Recent News: Skyworks posted worse-than-expected Q1 results and issued soft guidance.

Analyst: Lloyd Walmsley

Analyst Firm: UBS

UBS Ratings Accuracy: 83%

83% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Meta Platforms, Inc. META and raised the price target from $235 to $280 on April 6, 2023. This analyst sees around 30% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on and raised the price target from $235 to $280 on April 6, 2023. This analyst sees around 30% upside in the stock. Recent News: Facebook parent Meta Platforms plans to cut some bonus payouts and proposes to evaluate employee performance more frequently.

Analyst: Tore Svanberg

Analyst Firm: Stifel

Stifel Ratings Accuracy: 82%

82% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Movella Holdings Inc. MVLA from Neutral to Buy and cut the price target from $7 to $5 on April 4, 2023. This analyst expects more than 262% surge in the company’s stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on from Neutral to Buy and cut the price target from $7 to $5 on April 4, 2023. This analyst expects more than 262% surge in the company’s stock. Recent News: Movella Holdings posted a Q4 loss of $1.18 per share.

Analyst: Daniel Imbro

Analyst Firm: Stephens & Co.

Stephens & Co. Ratings Accuracy: 82%

82% Latest Rating: Reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF with a price target of $53 on April 6, 2023. Imbro sees the stock gaining around 8%.

Reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on with a price target of $53 on April 6, 2023. Imbro sees the stock gaining around 8%. Recent News: Acushnet reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.

Analyst: Raphael Dubois

Analyst Firm: Societe Generale

Societe Generale Ratings Accuracy: 82%

82% Latest Rating: Upgraded rating on ConocoPhillips COP from Sell to Hold on April 5, 2023, with a price target of $105. This analyst sees around 1% drop in the stock.

Upgraded rating on from Sell to Hold on April 5, 2023, with a price target of $105. This analyst sees around 1% drop in the stock. Recent News: ConocoPhillips reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS.

Read More: Top 5 Utilities Stocks That You May Want To Dump In Q2