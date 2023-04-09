A Chinese-American political scientist said the self-imposed limits of Xi Jinping's latest charm offensive would soon fade amid Beijing's ongoing efforts to bolster its global image and reputation.

What Happened: Minxin Pei, in an opinion piece for Bloomberg, said the Chinese president is actively wooing its allies to increase his bargaining power against the U.S. but this would cost more than he is willing to pay.

Pei said China is "mimicking…tactics and "it is anything but flattery."

He noted that as President Joe Biden took over the top office, his foreign policy team suggested approaching China “from a position of strength.” A vital aspect of this plan was to form a group of allies to enhance their influence over Beijing.

Xi "has clearly decided the idea is worth copying. Even as China has reportedly rebuffed U.S. efforts to set up a call between Biden and Xi, the Chinese leader has been diligently courting many of the same partners Biden has wooed, especially European leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Beijing last week."

China has previously carried out similar campaigns to charm other nations but the outcomes have been varied. The price of success, this time too, is likely to be higher than Xi is willing or able to bear, Pei said.

According to the analyst, President Biden's best bet is to remain patient and "the world is probably better off if both superpowers are busy competing for friends, not making new enemies."

