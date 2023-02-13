Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council opposed China's approach to forging closer ties with Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) after a high-ranking official of Taipei's opposition party visited Beijing.

What Happened: Xi Jinping's minister said over the weekend that the country is willing to “enhance” ties with KMT — Taiwan's main opposition party

However, the statement drew massive criticism from Taiwan's ruling government, which said Beijing was handling the talks with KMT Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia in a way that was "harming our sovereign dignity."

The government also pushed China to "abandon coercive thinking towards Taiwan."

See Also: Chances Of US-China Conflict In 2025 ‘Very High,’ Top Republican Says: ‘They’re Going To Look At A Military Invasion’

Song Tao said the Chinese Communist Party is "willing to enhance exchanges and build up mutual trust with the KMT and work with the KMT to promote relations between the two parties and two sides of the Taiwan Strait."

Xi Jinping lobbying for the KMT comes at a time when Taiwan is gearing up for a presidential election in Taiwan in January 2024. Taiwan’s KMT has traditionally favored close ties with Beijing but strongly denies being pro-China.

Hsia's visit across the Strait marks a rare high-level interaction between top leaders from Taiwan and China after Beijing, over the past few years, ramped up pressure on Taipei to accept its sovereignty claims.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.