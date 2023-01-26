Japan and the Netherlands will reportedly join the U.S. in implementing export controls on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to Xi Jinping-led China.

What Happened: The trilateral talks for implementing export controls and on what can be supplied to Chinese companies are set to conclude as early as Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report noted that Japan would add restrictions for Nikon Corp NINOY to prevent the sale of machines that are crucial to making advanced chips. Similarly, the Netherlands would set similar limits on ASML Holding NV ASMLF.

The U.S., Dutch and Japanese officials are planning no public announcement of restrictions and it would just silently be implemented, it added.

The decision would expand on restrictions the President Joe Biden-led administration unveiled in October that were aimed at curtailing Beijing's ability to manufacture its own advanced chips or buy them from abroad to aid its military and artificial intelligence capabilities.

