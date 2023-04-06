Apple Inc. AAPL has teamed up with McDonald's Corp. MCD to provide a limited-time promotion exclusively for Apple Pay users.

What Happened: McDonald’s and Apple have teamed up to provide customers with a special promotion — free Chicken McNuggets with orders placed and paid for through Apple Pay. The offer is valid till April 11 and is available at participating McDonald's restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: Everything You Need to Know About Apple Stock

Apple shared details of the new promotion with its users through an email.

“Order ahead and save. Get a free 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets with any minimum $1 purchase in the McDonald's app with Apple Pay, through April 11,” states the email, according to 9to5Mac.

Users must select the offer from the “Deals” section of the McDonald's app and opt into the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. The terms and conditions state that the deal is limited to one per customer.

The McDonald's app can be downloaded for free from the App Store and is compatible with iOS 14 or later.

In the past, too, Apple has run similar promotions for Apple Pay users. In March, selected Apple customers were sent an email offering a $5 discount on orders of $15 or more when paying through Apple Pay at Pizza Hut.

Apple Pay was launched in the U.S. back in 2014. This payment system allows users to securely add their credit or debit cards and make contactless or in-app payments.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple iOS 17 Could Be The Grim Reaper For Your Outdated iPhone: Here's Why