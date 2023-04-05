Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming iOS 17 update could force iPhone users to upgrade or risk being left in the dust.

What Happened: Apple is expected to release iOS 17 during its upcoming annual Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC and could drop support for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, reported MacRumors, citing a source “with a proven track record for software updates.”

Additionally, first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and fifth-generation iPad could also lose support for iPadOS 17.

If this rumor turns out to be accurate, most Apple devices equipped with the A11 Bionic chip or earlier would be rendered incompatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

The only exception to this will be sixth and seventh-generation iPad models sporting the A10 Fusion chip and the second-generation 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro featuring the A10X Fusion chip, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: Last year, Apple iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 terminated support for numerous devices, including the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, first-generation iPhone SE, last iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air and fourth-generation iPad mini.

