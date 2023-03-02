Apple Inc‘s AAPL customers using Apple Pay facilities can get a discount at Yum! Brands Inc’s YUM Pizza Hut — but it won’t be there for long.

What Happened: On Thursday, some Apple customers received an email about getting $5 off on their next order of $15 or more by using Apple Pay at Pizza Hut between March 2 to 5, according to AppleInsider.

Some terms and conditions apply to this mouthwatering deal: users can purchase via Pizza Hut’s official website or iOS app using Apple Pay — but they must be at a qualifying location.

Additionally, they must have a Hut Rewards account and be logged into it at the time of purchase. The Rewards account must be subscribed to receive marketing emails from Pizza Hut. Residents above 16 are eligible to avail of the reward.

While the deal window is short, Apple Pay customers can create Hut Rewards accounts for free and also earn points to redeem limited Pizza Hut products, the report noted.

For the unversed, Apple Pay was launched in the U.S. in 2014 and it enables users to add a credit or debit card for secure contactless and in-app payments.

