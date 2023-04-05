Tech mogul and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates made his first public statement against an open letter signed by the likes of Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak.

What Happened: Speaking about the open letter that sparked debate over the future of artificial intelligence as it demanded an urgent pause on the developments of AI systems “more powerful” than OpenAI’s GPT-4, Gates said that this step would not “solve the challenges” around AI development, reported Reuters.

The technologist-turned-philanthropist suggested that instead of implementing a global pause on AI, it would be more beneficial to concentrate on optimizing the application of AI advancements.

“I don’t think asking one particular group to pause solves the challenges,” he told Reuters, adding, “Clearly there’s huge benefits to these things… what we need to do is identify the tricky areas.”

Referring to the letter and signatories, he said, “I don’t really understand who they’re saying could stop, and would every country in the world agree to stop, and why to stop,” adding, “But there are a lot of different opinions in this area.”

Why It’s Important: Previously, Meta Platforms Inc. META chief AI scientist also said that people are excessively concerned about the risk associated with AI, which is “preposterously stupid.”

On the other hand, Musk drew a startling parallel between AI and airplane crashes to defend his decision to sign the open letter.

Gates has been receiving immense attention for his views on AI. The tech icon compared the innovation of OpenAI’s chatGPT with the invention of the internet.

