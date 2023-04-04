Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday after U.S. job openings in February declined to the lowest level in about two years while factory orders dropped for a second straight month. Bank stocks, too, witnessed a decline after JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned shareholders in a letter that the U.S. banking crisis is ongoing and will have lasting effects.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the company closed 1.12% lower on Monday in line with the broader markets. The company sold 88,869 units of China-made electric vehicles last month, including domestic sales and exports, up 35% from a year ago, according to a Reuters report that cited data published by the China Passenger Car Association.

2. C3.ai Inc AI: Shares of the company closed 26.33% lower on Monday and lost another 5.93% in extended trading. Kerrisdale Capital said it sent a letter to the company’s auditor documenting what it believes are serious accounting issues. The letter addresses, among other issues, "highly conspicuous growth in unbilled receivables" and "efforts to inflate gross profit margins."

3. Johnson & Johnson JNJ: Shares of the company closed 1.05% higher and gained another 3.03% in extended trading. Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary LTL Management has re-filed for bankruptcy to obtain approval of a reorganization plan that intends to resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation against the company and its affiliates in North America.

4. Cardlytics Inc CDLX: Shares of the company closed 80.87% higher after it announced updated guidance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company increased its first-quarter revenue outlook to $63.5-66.5 million, up from $54-63 million.

5. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. BFRG: Shares of the company closed 27.93% higher on Monday after it announced a worldwide license agreement with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for use of patented technology powering the company’s bfLEAP platform.

