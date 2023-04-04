Why Bullfrog AI (BFRG) Stock Is Exploding Higher Tuesday

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. BFRG shares are trading higher by 88.70% to $8.85 Tuesday morning after the company announced a worldwide license agreement with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for use of patented technology powering the company's bfLEAP platform.

What Else?

BullFrog says the company's bfLEAP platform analyzes drug development data to potentially make life-saving therapies and treatments available to patients more quickly.

The patented technology from APL includes analytical models that enable the analysis and interpretation of large, complex and diverse datasets that may be incomplete and comprise both numerical and categorical data and provide explainable results.

"The ability to make predictions with incomplete multimodal data and insufficient scalability of digital analytics are two critical issues for researchers and clinicians today," said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI.

"With the help of John Hopkins APL's patented technology, our bfLEAP™ platform is able to overcome these challenges, enabling precise identification of meaningful data for more agile drug development. We are excited to apply this game-changing technology to both our internal drug development and clinical testing initiatives, as well as in strategic relationships with key partners in biopharma."

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BFRG has a 52-week high of $9.50 and a 52-week low of $2.47.