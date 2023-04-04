ñol


Amazon Has Different Take On AI, Invites Applications From Global Generative AI Startups

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2023 2:31 PM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services invited applications for ten Generative Artificial Intelligence startups from April 4-17.
  • Cohort participants of the 10-week program will receive $200,000 in AWS Promotional Credits and may receive up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credits.
  • AWS engineers and industry-leading technical experts will impart training to the selected candidates.
  • Also Read: Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Pinterest Founder Sign Open Letter To Pause Trials Of AI 'More Powerful' Than GPT-4
  • Upon completing the program, candidates can pitch to the Generative AI community, including investors, press, and customers.
  • The kick-off event will occur between May 24 - 25 in the San Francisco Bay Area. AWS scheduled the demo day on July 26 - 27 in the exact location.
  • The AWS Generative AI Accelerator focused on Generative AI startups that can demonstrate early-stage traction. Ideal candidates must have a Minimum Viable Product already developed set on Seed-stage funding, with plans to raise in the next 18 months. AWS welcomed machine learning startups with technical leads leveraging cloud technologies. 
  • This year, OpenAI grabbed eyeballs courtesy of its chatbot ChatGPT, proficient at answering questions and writing essays and poems, and image generator Dall-E 2, which turns language prompts into novel images. Generative AI describes algorithms like ChatGPT to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos.
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT recently won laurels for integrating ChatGPT into Bing with further plans for integrating AI-powered products across its portfolio. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.70% at $103.13 on the last check Tuesday.

