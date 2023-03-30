Starbucks Investors Vote For Worker-Rights Assessment: Report

- Starbucks Corp SBUX investors urge an outsider assessment of how it treats its labor force.
- The nonbinding proposal was approved in the light of a unionization wave across its cafes in the U.S., reported Bloomberg.
- In the vote, more than half of the investors wanted a worker rights assessment.
- The report noted this might set an example for other corporate giants that face similar stockholder resolutions, including Walmart Inc WMT, Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN, and CVS Health Corp CVS.
- The company is also facing accusations from the U.S. National Labor Relations Board prosecutors that its antiunion practices have flouted the law.
- Companies are increasingly being nudged to stay accountable for just employee treatment, especially lower-paid employees.
- In Starbucks, about 300 of the U.S. locations have voted to unionize, asking for better working conditions.
- The assessment will be one of the first challenges for the new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, who succeeded Howard Schultz recently.
- Price Action: SBUX shares closed higher by 1.92% at $100.62 on Wednesday.
