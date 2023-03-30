Starbucks Investors Vote For Worker-Rights Assessment: Report

by

Starbucks Corp SBUX investors urge an outsider assessment of how it treats its labor force.

investors urge an outsider assessment of how it treats its labor force. The nonbinding proposal was approved in the light of a unionization wave across its cafes in the U.S., reported Bloomberg.

In the vote, more than half of the investors wanted a worker rights assessment.

The report noted this might set an example for other corporate giants that face similar stockholder resolutions, including Walmart Inc WMT , Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN , and CVS Health Corp CVS .

, , and . The company is also facing accusations from the U.S. National Labor Relations Board prosecutors that its antiunion practices have flouted the law.

Companies are increasingly being nudged to stay accountable for just employee treatment, especially lower-paid employees.

In Starbucks, about 300 of the U.S. locations have voted to unionize, asking for better working conditions.

The assessment will be one of the first challenges for the new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, who succeeded Howard Schultz recently.

Price Action: SBUX shares closed higher by 1.92% at $100.62 on Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsMediaGeneralBriefs