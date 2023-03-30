Paysafe Expands Into Massachusetts Mobile Sports-Betting, Its 26th US iGaming Market

- Payments Platform Paysafe Ltd PSFE said it is expanding into the new Massachusetts mobile sports-betting market.
- The company is live and will power play and payments safely for multiple mobile sportsbooks in Massachusetts.
- The move also extends its longstanding payments relationships with DraftKings Inc DKNG and Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.
- Players can fund their accounts by debit card and other online payment solutions.
- The Massachusetts sports-betting market has become the twenty-sixth American iGaming jurisdiction in which Paysafe supports operators with online payments.
- The Paysafe platform will also allow sports-betting operators in Massachusetts to access the payment provider's own alternative payment methods (APM) and third-party APM solutions.
- Price Action: PSFE shares closed higher by 3.05% at $16.88 on Wednesday.
