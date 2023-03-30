Elon Musk‘s SpaceX launched 56 more Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, or LEO, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday.

What Happened: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched 56 Starlink satellites from Florida at 4:01 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Falcon 9's first stage landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” drone ship post-launch, the company said on Twitter.

The latest launch marks the 21st launch of SpaceX for the year.

SpaceX has had at least one launch per week for the entirety of March. Last Friday, Falcon 9 launched 56 Starlink satellites to space. Musk retweeted the photos of the launch and said that over 70 launches were expected for the space exploration company for the remainder of 2023.

SpaceX is now targeting March 30 for a Falcon 9 launch of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission to LEO from California.

Meanwhile, the first launch attempt of SpaceX’s Starship, aimed at carrying both crew and cargo to "Earth's orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond," is expected to happen around the third week of April.

Musk’s space venture has had 220 launches in total thus far and 182 landings, as per the company website.

