Apple TV Could Allow Viewers To View Multiple Sports Simultaneously After Rival Launches Similar Feature

- Apple Inc AAPL Apple TV is reportedly working on a new “multiview” feature that allows viewers to watch multiple sports content streams simultaneously.
- Though Apple’s streaming device already supports a picture-in-picture mode, new code in the latest iOS beta suggests a possible four-up multiview feature, TechCrunch reports.
- Earlier this month, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube TV launched a new “multiview” feature that allows viewers to watch up to four sports content streams simultaneously.
- The focus for Apple’s multiview experience now in development seems to target supporting sports content considering Apple’s recent investments in streaming sports content and the growing rivalry between YouTube TV and FuboTV Inc FUBO.
- Apple has also invested in streaming Major League Baseball, Friday Night Baseball, and Major League Soccer.
- The iPhone maker has gradually started monetizing its sports services. It forged its baseball deal in 2022, agreeing to show Friday night games for free. This season, Apple began to charge to watch the coverage.
- Peer Amazon.com Inc AMZN has rapidly expanded its sports broadcasting franchise with Premier League rights, U.S. Open tennis tournament, the Champions League tournament, NFL. Apple started showing MLS games last month and tapped the deal to expand into the TV advertising market.
