The head of Tibet’s in-exile government in India asked the U.S. congress to push China to "reverse or change its current policies" in the Tibet region.

What Happened: Penpa Tsering, known as the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), in a first address to the Congress, said Tibet is dying a “slow death” under Xi Jinping's rule.

“If PRC (the People’s Republic of China) is not made to reverse or change its current policies, Tibet and Tibetans will definitely die a slow death,” Penpa Tsering told a bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing via video link, reported Reuters.

Tibetan activists believe that the issue of human rights violations in Tibet is being overshadowed by the escalating worries in Western nations, particularly in Washington, about Beijing's military expansion, political pressure on Taiwan, and the crackdown on minority groups in China’s Xinjiang region and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the U.S. under secretary of State for democracy and human rights, Uzra Zeya, told the hearing that the Chinese administration continued to “wage a campaign of repression that seeks to forcibly Sinicize” about 6 million Tibetans and eliminate their religious, cultural and linguistic heritage.

