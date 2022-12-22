Amid Rising Tensions With Xi Jinping, Taiwan Scrambles Combat Jets To Warn Away 39 Chinese Bombers And Aircraft That Intruded Its Defense Zone

Taiwan on Thursday scrambled combat jets to warn away 39 Chinese aircraft that entered its southeastern air defense zone amid tensions with Xi Jinping.

What Happened: Taipei's defense ministry said that about 39 aircraft, including 21 fighters, four H-6 bombers, an antisubmarine and an aerial refueling aircraft entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.

The ministry said many of the aircraft flew over a waterway known as the Bashi Channel to an area off the island’s southeastern coast.

Three Chinese navy ships were also detected near its borders, it added.

Taiwanese military deployed unspecified combat aircraft to warn away Beijing's planes as the missile systems monitored their flight.

Although the island nation has repeatedly accused Beijing of "harassing" its airspace, China has escalated its military presence in the skies and seas surrounding Taiwan in the past few months after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taipei.

