U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to "use his influence with Vladimir Putin to end this war."

What Happened: Sunak, on Tuesday, also warned that China's actions "undermine their credibility" as a neutral party in Ukraine after Xi visited Russia to meet Putin to discuss the war.

It was "clear that Russia is dependent on China" after Xi and the Russian leader met in Moscow, Sunak said, speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing in London, reported Bloomberg.

Sunak also "welcomed China's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity." However, he said the Xi government's decision to abstain from U.N. Security Council resolutions and its "actions elsewhere" showed it was not a neutral party in the conflict.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. supports Ukraine's peace framework, which demands the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.

Blinken indirectly slammed China's 12-point peace plan that proposes a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

"We all have to be very much aware — and beware — of what may seem to be well-intentioned efforts, for example, to call for ceasefires, which would potentially have the effect of freezing in place the conflict, allowing Russia to consolidate the gains that it's made, and simply use the time to rest and refit and then re-attack," Blinken said.

