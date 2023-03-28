ñol


What's Driving Biomea Fusion Shares Higher Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 28, 2023 9:46 AM | 1 min read
Biomea Fusion Inc BMEA shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced data from the initial cohorts of the ongoing Phase II study of BMF-219 in patients with type 2 diabetes.

"Our goal with BMF-219 is to deliver the first disease-modifying treatment for patients with diabetes by addressing the root biological cause of the disease and its inevitable progression: the loss of insulin-producing beta cells. Today, we are seeing indications that we are achieving that goal and that BMF-219 may indeed be capable of regenerating, preserving, and reactivating healthy, functional beta cells," said Thomas Butler, chairman and CEO of Biomea Fusion.

89% of patients achieved a reduction in A1c. 78% of them saw at least a 0.5% reduction and 56% achieved at least a 1% reduction. Biomea said continued glycemic control was present in initial observations during follow up visits.

The company now plans to explore longer-duration dosing periods as well as potential clinical utility in other diabetic populations.

BMEA Price Action: Biomea shares were up 50.6% at $23.21 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

