A 24-hour strike in Germany brought the country to a standstill on Monday, as staff at airports, ports, railways, buses and subways walked out.

What Happened: Germany, on Monday, experienced one of its largest strikes in decades amid demands for higher wages to help with the rising cost of living, reported Reuters.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser hoped an agreement between the government and two of the country's largest unions would be reached this week.

“Many public service workers are suffering the high energy prices and high inflation,” she said on Monday, adding, “That’s why it’s our job to find a good agreement.”

There have been many smaller walkouts by other public servants over the issue but the Monday “mega strike” — as it has been dubbed in local media — affected commuter and regional trains operated by the national rail operator.

The strike made local transport services, including trams and buses, inoperative in seven states. Thousands of flights were canceled across the country, including those at two of the largest airports, Munich and Frankfurt.

