Tesla, Carnival, First Citizens, Pinterest, PVH Corp: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?

Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Monday as fears surrounding the banking crisis ebbed to some extent following the takeover news regarding Silicon Valley Bank.

The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.47% lower, the S&P 500 ended Monday's session 0.16% higher while the Dow Jones gained 0.6%.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the company closed 0.74% higher on Monday. A trial has commenced in San Francisco federal court that will finalize how much money the EV-maker must shell out to a Black elevator operator who was reportedly subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the company's flagship assembly plant, reported Reuters.

2. Carnival Corp CCL: Shares of the company closed 4.77% lower on Monday. The company reported first-quarter FY23 sales of $4.4 billion, beating the consensus of $4.33 billion. The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $172 million from a loss of $1.49 billion in the same period last year.

3. First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Delaware) Class A FCNCA: Shares of the company closed 53.74% higher after First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company entered into an agreement to purchase the deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank.

4. Pinterest Inc PINS: Shares of the company closed 2.18% higher on Monday following an upgrade by UBS. The brokerage upgraded Pinterest’s rating from ‘Neutral' to ‘Buy,’ and increased the price target from $27 to $35.

5. PVH Corp PVH: Shares of PVH gained 10.91% in extended trading on Monday. The company's fourth quarter revenue increased 2% to $2.489 billion compared to the prior year period. The company estimates its 2023 revenue to increase 3-4% as compared to 2022.

