Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Are Secretly Monitoring But Not Talking About Yet

Investors are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks when it comes to spotting opportunities. Retail traders have countless methods at their disposal to uncover new information. For some, this may be overwhelming.

Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

The index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors and casual readers should watch them. Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of March 23, 2023.

Bank of America Corp BAC: Bank stocks have been under pressure with the collapse of several institutions. Bank of America has made headlines with Bill Ackman linking the banking giant to a purchase of troubled Signature Bank SBNY. Bank of America has been mentioned as a potential winner in people moving deposits from smaller regional banks into larger ones that are seen as having less risk of bank runs and potential collapse.

Clean Energy Technologies CETY: The clean energy company is getting strong interest from investors ahead of its uplisting to the Nasdaq on March 23 under the same ticker. The company announced it was selling 975,000 shares at an offering price of $4 as part of the uplisting, which will raise $3.9 million. Shares of the company are up 48% year-to-date.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD: For the second week in a row, leading semiconductor company AMD finds itself seeing strong interest from investors. Investors have been concerned about the big run-up technology stocks have had in 2023 and the impact the banking collapses could have on the technology sector. Raymond James recently raised its price target on AMD shares to $115.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition JMAC: SPAC Maxpro saw shares run up this week after a filing showed the company had heavy redemptions and had a float of around 80,000 shares before any reversals. The company is merging with biotech Apollomics with no closing date set. The stock could be one of many high redemption, low float SPAC names that often see price acceleration around events like number of shares outstanding and the ticker change.

Vicarious Surgical Inc RBOT: Speaking of SPACs, surgical company Vicarious Surgical, which announced a SPAC deal in 2021, saw strong interest from investors this week. Shares of the stock hit new 52-week lows this week on no new news from the company. The company reported earnings in February and has seen shares rise in 2023. Shares were down over 30% on Thursday. Insiders have been buying shares recently.

