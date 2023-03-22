Insiders Selling Adobe, Morningstar And This Consumer Cyclical Stock

The Nasdaq Composite jumped by over 1.5% on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Adobe

The Trade: Adobe Inc. ADBE Director John Warnock sold a total of 1,500 shares at an average price of $357.91. The insider received around $536.87 thousand from selling those shares.

Adobe Inc. Director John Warnock sold a total of 1,500 shares at an average price of $357.91. The insider received around $536.87 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Adobe reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Adobe reported better-than-expected Q1 results. What Adobe Does: Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here

Build-A-Bear Workshop

The Trade: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW Chief Ops&Experience Officer J. Christopher Hurt sold a total of 22,930 shares at an average price of $23.84. The insider received around $546.68 thousand from selling those shares.

Chief Ops&Experience Officer J. Christopher Hurt sold a total of 22,930 shares at an average price of $23.84. The insider received around $546.68 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Build-A-Bear Workshop reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Build-A-Bear Workshop reported better-than-expected Q4 results. What Build-A-Bear Workshop Does: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments.

Morningstar

The Trade: Morningstar, Inc. MORN Executive Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold a total of 8,451 shares at an average price of $183.74. The insider received around $1.55 million from selling those shares.

Executive Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold a total of 8,451 shares at an average price of $183.74. The insider received around $1.55 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Morningstar reported a year-over-year decrease in Q4 EPS results.

Morningstar reported a year-over-year decrease in Q4 EPS results. What Morningstar Does: Morningstar Inc is a provider of independent investment research to financial advisers, asset managers, and investors.

Check This Out: Investor Fear Eases Ahead Of Fed Decision