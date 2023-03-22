Elon Musk-led giant Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly awaiting delivery of another of the world’s largest “gigapress” machines to make its hotly anticipated Cybertruck.

What Happened: The world’s biggest machine press manufactured by Idra for Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas is now in Houston, reported Electrek.

Tesla also uses the Giga Press units for Model Y production at the same factory.

It was reported in October that the first such machine was on its way to Tesla’s Gigafactory. Back then, Idra posted a picture of the machinery’s package with the caption “Packed and ready to go! 💪 #gigapress #9000t #diecasting #automotive“

Tesla's Cybertruck, which Musk claims will have better utility than a truck and more performance than a sports car, is expected to start production later this year.

Last month, Musk called the Cybertruck an "epic" vehicle and confirmed that it’s coming later this year.

In a February tweet, Musk said that handling demand for the Cybertruck won't be an issue, but “ramping production” will likely be a challenge.

Since its unveiling in 2019, the Cybertruck has been one of the most anticipated product launches from the Tesla stable and one of the most hyped vehicle launches of all time.

