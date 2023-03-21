Jack Dorsey Retweets First-Ever Post On Twitter's 17th Anniversary

Twitter co-founder and Block Inc SQ CEO Jack Dorsey retweeted the very first post that kickstarted the platform, now owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, 17 years ago.

What Happened: Dorsey’s first-ever tweet read, “just setting up my twttr.”

The retweet came on Tuesday, which marked the anniversary of the platform.

Notably, Dorsey’s first tweet was sold as a non-fungible token in 2022 for $47 million.

Why It Matters: It took Twitter seven years to grow from that single tweet to the $30 billion company that held its initial public offering in 2013.

Dorsey stepped down from Twitter in November 2021. A year later in October 2022, the company was purchased by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk.

The Twitter co-founder has recently praised the listing of rival platform Nostr on app stores run by tech giants Apple and Google calling it a “milestone for open protocols.”

Dorsey-led Block, formerly called Square, is gearing itself towards a Bitcoin BTC/USD-centric future.

