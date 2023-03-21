ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Jack Dorsey Retweets First-Ever Post On Twitter's 17th Anniversary

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
March 21, 2023 9:24 PM | 1 min read
Jack Dorsey Retweets First-Ever Post On Twitter's 17th Anniversary

Twitter co-founder and Block Inc SQ CEO Jack Dorsey retweeted the very first post that kickstarted the platform, now owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, 17 years ago.

What Happened: Dorsey’s first-ever tweet read, “just setting up my twttr.”

The retweet came on Tuesday, which marked the anniversary of the platform. 

Notably, Dorsey’s first tweet was sold as a non-fungible token in 2022 for $47 million.

See Also: How To Buy Block (Square) Shares

Why It Matters: It took Twitter seven years to grow from that single tweet to the $30 billion company that held its initial public offering in 2013.

Dorsey stepped down from Twitter in November 2021. A year later in October 2022, the company was purchased by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk.

The Twitter co-founder has recently praised the listing of rival platform Nostr on app stores run by tech giants Apple and Google calling it a “milestone for open protocols.”

Dorsey-led Block, formerly called Square, is gearing itself towards a Bitcoin BTC/USD-centric future.

Read Next: Jack Dorsey's Block Will Stimulate Lightning Network With Own Bitcoin Reserves

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsSocial MediaTechGeneralElon MuskJack Dorseytwitter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved