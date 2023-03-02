ñol


Jack Dorsey's Block Will Stimulate Lightning Network With Own Bitcoin Reserves

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 2, 2023 10:35 PM | 1 min read
Block Inc, SQ the digital payment company owned by Jack Dorsey on Thursday said that it will be utilizing its own Bitcoin BTC/USD reserves to provide liquidity to the Lightning Network.

What Happened: TBD, the Bitcoin-focused division of Block, is launching a Lightning Service Provider (LSP) called ‘c=’ to help reduce failed Lightning Network transactions due to the lack of liquidity. 

For the uninitiated, the Lightning Network is a layer-2 protocol built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain, which allows users to send and receive payments faster and more cost-efficiently.

Block reported a total of $1.83 billion in Bitcoin revenue generated through its Cash App unit during the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 7% year-over-year.

The decline comes “due to the dip in the price of Bitcoin,” Block said in its quarterly shareholder letter released last week.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $22,345, down 5% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro. 

