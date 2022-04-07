An NFT of the world’s first-ever tweet is on sale for 14,969 Ethereum ETH/USD worth $47.7 million.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the NFT owner Sina Estavi listed the item for sale on OpenSea and declared he would donate 50% of the proceeds, or around $25 million, to the GiveDirectly charity.

The high-value NFT is a tweet from 2006 made by the former Twitter Inc TWTR CEO Jack Dorsey.

Estavi’s decision to sell the tweet and donate half the proceeds to charity invoked a response from Dorsey himself, who questioned why he wasn’t donating 99% of the sale amount instead.

I decided to sell this NFT ( the world's first ever tweet ) and donate 50% of the proceeds ( $25 million or more ) to the charity @GiveDirectly

https://t.co/cnv5rtAEBQ pic.twitter.com/yiaZjJt1p0 — Estavi (@sinaEstavi) April 6, 2022

Dorsey first sold the tweet as an NFT to Estavi in March 2021 for a winning bid of $2.9 million. The former Twitter CEO donated then donated the entire amount to the GiveDirectly Africa fund.

“We'll just add: last time the tweet sold, the proceeds reached 16,497 families in poverty. With every additional $1M donated, we're able to reach ~4,000 more people like Eunice,” stated the charity on Twitter.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Twitter shares closed 0.41% lower on Wednesday. On Monday, Twitter gained more than 27% after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9.2% stake in the firm.

Photo: Courtesy of TED Conference on Flickr