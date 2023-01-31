Jack Dorsey says the listing of Nostr on the app stores run by Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google is a “milestone” for open protocols.

What Happened: The Twitter co-founder posted two tweets consecutively to note that Nostr was on the respective Apple and Google app stores via the Damus application.

He said it is “a milestone for open protocols…”

See Also: How To Invest In Startups In 2023

Why It Matters: Dorsey’s Block Inc SQ has adopted a Bitcoin BTC/USD oriented direction. It should be noted that the apex coin is built on open-source software and is consensus-driven.

Dorsey said about Twitter in December that when he led it and the one now led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk does not meet three principles he’d come to recognize as important.

He pushed for a “free and open” protocol at the time while admitting it was his fault alone that Twitter fell sort of measuring up to the three principles: resilience to corporate and government control, exclusive control over content removal limited to original authors, and moderation through algorithmic choice.

Read Next: Why Snowden Thinks Bitcoin Feels Most Powerful On Nostr