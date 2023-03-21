U.S. markets ended in the green on Tuesday as fears over liquidity crunch in the banking system ebbed and focus shifted to the Federal Reserve policy meet outcome where the bulk of the market participants expect the central bank to raise rates by 25 bps. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.58% higher while the S&P 500 ended Tuesday up by 1.3%. The Dow Jones closed the session 0.98% higher. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the EV-maker closed 7.82% higher on Monday following reports of retail sales data indicating the company could post strong China sales. Furthermore, Moody's upgrade of the company's credit rating also lifted investor sentiment.

Also Read: How to Invest in Startups

2. GameStop Corp. GME: Shares of the company closed 4.62% higher on Tuesday and gained 48.44% higher in extended trading. The company posted a quarterly profit for the first time in two years, according to CNBC. GameStop reported fourth-quarter net sales of $2.22 billion, compared to $2.25 billion a year earlier.

3. Nike Inc NKE: Shares of the company closed 3.74% higher on Tuesday but lost 2.27% in extended trading. Nike said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $12.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $11.47 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

4. First Republic Bank FRC: Shares of the lender closed 29.47% higher on Tuesday but lost 9% in extended trading. Reports indicated JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is leading discussions to come up with a new rescue plan for the bank. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also stated the government is prepared to take more action to aid banks.

5. Array Technologies Inc ARRY: Shares of the company closed 8.65% higher on Tuesday. The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 83% to $402.1 million, compared to $219.9 million a year earlier.

Read Next: Bard Vs. ChatGPT Vs. Bing: The Battle Of The AI Chatbots Heats Up