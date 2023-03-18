YouTube channel WhistlinDiesel has shared a video of a Tesla Inc. TSLA car perched atop 10-foot high wheels — but that's not all.

What Happened: The YouTube channel specializes in performing stunts with cars for views. In a new video, we can see a YouTuber, believed to be Cody Detwiler, driving a Tesla car perched atop 10-foot tall wheels. The daredevil driver even managed to take the car for a spin upside down.

Unfortunately, the EV was wrecked in the process, as the video ends with the unmanned Tesla vehicle racing down a slope and crashing.

At the time of writing, the video had over 4.5 million views since being posed on March 15.

“This is so hard,” Cody is heard saying in the video.

In an Instagram post on its official handle, WhistlinDiesel shared an image and captioned it, “Driving into oncoming traffic doesn't have to be stressful. Simply install my 10ft tall wheel kit, and straddle anything in your way. (Does not work for 18 wheelers) Kit also allows full 180° rotation for upside down driving.”

WhistlinDiesel has 4.95 million subscribers on YouTube. Three weeks ago, the YouTuber posted a video of him attempting to destroy a red Ferrari he bought for $400,000. The video garnered over seven million views.

