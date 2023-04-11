EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly building a few Cybertruck prototypes with new design features.

What Happened: The latest Cybertruck prototype spotted at the Fremont factory in California has multiple measurement devices and steel wheels, reported Electrek. The measurement devices are possibly part of chassis testing and the wheels seem to have wheel force transducers, the report added.

Electrek previously noted other design elements on prototypes spotted around California, including a new windshield wiper and triangular side mirrors.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck is expected to start production later this year. In February, Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted that while demand will not be an issue for the Cybertruck, ramping up production likely will be.

The Cybertruck was first unveiled in 2019. Since then, it has been one of the most anticipated EVs.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed down 0.3% at $184.51 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

