What's Going On With Microsoft Shares

Microsoft Corp MSFT shares are trading higher by some 3.70% to $275.25 during Thursday's session.

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Microsoft, are trading higher amid overall market strength following Credit Suisse's announcement of a loan from the Swiss National Bank and reports of banks discussing a capital infusion into First Republic.

Recent instability concerns in the financial and banking sector have weighed on the overall market, putting future Fed policy into question.

What's Going On With Credit Suisse?

Credit Suisse said it is taking decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity by intending to exercise its option to borrow from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) up to $54 billion (50 billion Swiss Francs).

The borrowing would be done under a covered loan facility as well as a short-term liquidity facility, which is fully collateralized by high-quality assets...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MSFT has a 52-week high of $315.95 and a 52-week low of $213.43.