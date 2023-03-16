LivePerson, Amyris And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ESPR dropped 50.3% to $1.98 in pre-market. In 8-K Filing Wednesday, Esperion reported partner Daiichi Sankyo Europe said Esperion is not entitled to receive milestone payments based on CLEAR outcomes data in trial of Bempedoic acid to treat cholesterol.

dropped 50.3% to $1.98 in pre-market. In 8-K Filing Wednesday, Esperion reported partner Daiichi Sankyo Europe said Esperion is not entitled to receive milestone payments based on CLEAR outcomes data in trial of Bempedoic acid to treat cholesterol. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB shares dipped 43.9% to $0.5670 in pre-market trading after CNBC said, ‘Virgin Orbit pauses operations for a week, furloughs nearly entire staff as it seeks funding.’

shares dipped 43.9% to $0.5670 in pre-market trading after CNBC said, ‘Virgin Orbit pauses operations for a week, furloughs nearly entire staff as it seeks funding.’ LivePerson, Inc. LPSN shares tumbled 38.4% to $6.02 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak revenue forecast.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Amyris, Inc. AMRS declined 17.7% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the fourth quarter.

declined 17.7% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the fourth quarter. Proterra Inc. PTRA dipped 16.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY23 revenue forecast.

dipped 16.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY23 revenue forecast. Burford Capital Limited BUR shares declined 14.5% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its 2022 business activity.

shares declined 14.5% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its 2022 business activity. First Republic Bank FRC shares dropped 6.4% to $29.16 in pre-market trading. Bloomberg reported that First Republic Bank is said to weigh options including a sale, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

shares dropped 6.4% to $29.16 in pre-market trading. Bloomberg reported that First Republic Bank is said to weigh options including a sale, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Baidu, Inc. BIDU fell 5.2% to $126.19 in pre-market trading. Baidu recently launched AI Chat app WiseAI overseas following release of its AI virtual chat community app Xiaokan Planet in China.

fell 5.2% to $126.19 in pre-market trading. Baidu recently launched AI Chat app WiseAI overseas following release of its AI virtual chat community app Xiaokan Planet in China. Tremor International Ltd TRMR shares dropped 4.8% to $5.38 in pre-market trading.

shares dropped 4.8% to $5.38 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE fell 4.2% to $1.36 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: S&P 500 Settles Lower Following Economic Reports, Market Volatility Increases