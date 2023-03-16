ñol


LivePerson, Amyris And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 16, 2023 6:17 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ESPR dropped 50.3% to $1.98 in pre-market. In 8-K Filing Wednesday, Esperion reported partner Daiichi Sankyo Europe said Esperion is not entitled to receive milestone payments based on CLEAR outcomes data in trial of Bempedoic acid to treat cholesterol.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB shares dipped 43.9% to $0.5670 in pre-market trading after CNBC said, ‘Virgin Orbit pauses operations for a week, furloughs nearly entire staff as it seeks funding.’
  • LivePerson, Inc. LPSN shares tumbled 38.4% to $6.02 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak revenue forecast.

  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS declined 17.7% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the fourth quarter.
  • Proterra Inc. PTRA dipped 16.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY23 revenue forecast.
  • Burford Capital Limited BUR shares declined 14.5% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its 2022 business activity.
  • First Republic Bank FRC shares dropped 6.4% to $29.16 in pre-market trading. Bloomberg reported that First Republic Bank is said to weigh options including a sale, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
  • Baidu, Inc. BIDU fell 5.2% to $126.19 in pre-market trading. Baidu recently launched AI Chat app WiseAI overseas following release of its AI virtual chat community app Xiaokan Planet in China.
  • Tremor International Ltd TRMR shares dropped 4.8% to $5.38 in pre-market trading.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE fell 4.2% to $1.36 in pre-market trading.

