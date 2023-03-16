BlackBerry Ltd. BB, the once-dominant smartphone pioneer, is set to come alive on the big screen in May, revealing the story of its rise and fall as Apple Inc.‘s AAPL iPhone took over.

What Happened: IFC Films has released the first trailer of “BlackBerry,” a biopic about the rise and fall of the titular and world’s first smartphone — and by the looks of it, it is going to be a wild ride.

See Also: Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Says Elon Musk And Steve Jobs Both Enjoy ‘Cult Leader’ Status But One Thing Sets Them Apart: ‘Honesty’

The trailer features Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridis, Matt Johnson (also the director) as Doug Frenin and Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie.

It takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of a constant battle between the developers and a businessman, as they have different priorities.

Eventually, things went well for the BlackBerry team and the company took over the world with smartphone innovation. However, things quickly dwindled when Apple released the iPhone, and authorities investigated potential fraud.

For tech enthusiasts and movie lovers, this trailer looks promising, to say the least. The movie will be opening in theaters on May 12.

Watch the trailer here:

Why It’s Important: Apple first unveiled the iPhone on Jan. 9, 2007, at Macworld in San Francisco. The company revealed the latest version of the popular smartphone in September 2022 with the iPhone 14 and is expected to launch iPhone 15 in September later this year.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: BlackBerry Shares Are Getting Squashed Today: What’s Going On?