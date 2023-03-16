ñol


'Kellanova' - Kellogg's Global Snacking Business Gets New Name; Kellogg's Brand To Remain On Product Packaging

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 16, 2023 5:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Kellogg Company K unveiled the names of the future companies it will create through its planned separation into two public companies focused on global snacking and North American cereal. 
  • The names will go into effect with the spin-off of the North American cereal business, which will be completed by the end of 2023.
  • The global snacking, international cereal and noodles, plant-based foods, and North American frozen breakfast business will be named Kellanova.
  • Kellanova will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "K."
  • Kellanove portfolio will have products including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, Incogmeato, Gardenburger, Nutri-Grain, RXBAR, and Eggo.
  • Kellanova will also have cereal brands, including Kellogg's, Frosties, ZucaritasSpecial K, Krave, Miel Pops, Coco Popsand Crunchy Nut, among others.
  • The North American cereal business will be named WK Kellogg Co. Ticker and exchange information for WK Kellogg Co will be announced in the coming months.
  • The "Kellogg's" brand will remain on the product packaging of both companies worldwide. 
  • Price Action: K shares closed higher by 0.94% at $65.26 on Wednesday.

