'Kellanova' - Kellogg's Global Snacking Business Gets New Name; Kellogg's Brand To Remain On Product Packaging

- Kellogg Company K unveiled the names of the future companies it will create through its planned separation into two public companies focused on global snacking and North American cereal.
- The names will go into effect with the spin-off of the North American cereal business, which will be completed by the end of 2023.
- The global snacking, international cereal and noodles, plant-based foods, and North American frozen breakfast business will be named Kellanova.
- Kellanova will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "K."
- Kellanove portfolio will have products including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, Incogmeato, Gardenburger, Nutri-Grain, RXBAR, and Eggo.
- Kellanova will also have cereal brands, including Kellogg's, Frosties, Zucaritas, Special K, Krave, Miel Pops, Coco Pops, and Crunchy Nut, among others.
- The North American cereal business will be named WK Kellogg Co. Ticker and exchange information for WK Kellogg Co will be announced in the coming months.
- The "Kellogg's" brand will remain on the product packaging of both companies worldwide.
- Price Action: K shares closed higher by 0.94% at $65.26 on Wednesday.
