Silicon Valley Bank Creditors Purchased Bonds At Distressed Levels Anticipating Potential Bankruptcy Sale

Silicon Valley Bank's parent, SVB Financial Group's SIVB creditors, have formed a group in the case of a potential bankruptcy filing.

The PJT Partners Inc PJT -advised group is anticipating the fallen bank to file for bankruptcy and auction off its non-bank businesses.

SVB Financial Group has reportedly appointed a restructuring committee to explore strategic alternatives. It hasn't said whether it plans to file for bankruptcy.

The investor group includes Centerbridge Partners LP, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, and Pacific Investment Management Co. (Pimco).

The group now holds a substantial part of SVB Financial's $3.4 billion face value of bonds after it bought them into the weekend as they traded down to around 30 cents on the dollar, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The bondholder group could profit if SVB Financial's assets fetch a high enough valuation in any such auction. The report added that when a company's assets are sold through bankruptcy, the proceeds often flow to its creditors.

The Federal Reserve is reportedly mulling stricter rules and oversight for midsize banks that are similar in size to the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.

A review of the bank's failure by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr could pave the way for strengthened rules on banks in the $100 billion to $250 billion range.

Photo: Shutterstock