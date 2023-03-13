Kim Jong Un on Tuesday fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.

What Happened: The South Korean military said the missiles were fired early morning from the South Hwanghae province, near North Korea's west coast, reported Reuters.

The launch was the fourth in a period of just three days and the latest in a series of weapons tests as Seoul and Washington conduct their largest joint military drills in years.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the military was on high alert and maintaining a full readiness posture under close coordination with its American counterpart.

On Sunday, North Korean state media reported that Pyongyang has decided to take “important practical” war deterrence measures as the “war provocations of the U.S. and South Korea are reaching the red line.”

On Monday, Pyongyang also test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine after Kim, last week, ordered his military to intensify drills to simulate "real war."

North Korea has long opposed the joint exercises on the pretext that they serve as rehearsals for an invasion.

