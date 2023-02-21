The U.S. on Monday slammed the United Nations Security Council for shielding Kim Jong Un's North Korea.

What Happened: The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, proposed that the U.N. should condemn Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches and encourage North Korea to engage in diplomacy.

“The reality is that those who shield the DPRK (North Korea) from the consequences of its escalatory missile tests put the Asian region and entire world at risk of conflict,” said Greenfield.

“The council’s lack of action is worse than shameful. It is dangerous,” she added.

The U.S. proposed that the 15-member body adopts a formal presidential statement – one step below a resolution – to condemn Kim's isolated nation’s action and urge diplomacy.

China and Russia have repeatedly opposed any further action by the UN toward North Korea, saying that putting further pressure on it would not be constructive. The Asian allies had last year vetoed a U.S.-led push to impose more U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, China’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dai Bing reiterated China's previous stance and said more sanctions on North Korea “neither embodies the constructive role of easing the situation nor brings new ideas conducive for solving the problem.”

