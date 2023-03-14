Microsoft Corporation MSFT-backed OpenAI demonstrated a new version of the artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT on Tuesday, but the technology still poses a concern for Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Musk reacted to screenshots shared by Canadian psychologist and social media personality Jordan Peterson on Tuesday.

Peterson shared images from his “brand new ChatGPT session” in which he asked ChatGPT to “write a poem about Donald Trump.”

The AI did compose a poem on Trump, which it had previously refused to do so. However, its content made Peterson tag Musk and say “We’re doomed.”

ChatGPT mocked Trump with passages such as “Donald Trump, a name that makes us sigh, For in his time, we saw such chaos nigh.”



Musk replied, “Very concerning” in response to Peterson.

Why It Matters: OpenAI said Tuesday that it had spent six months using lessons it learned from its testing program to produce “best-ever results.” The new model is expected to veer off less often into taboo subjects during interactions, according to a prior report.

Previously, Musk, one of the key people who helped start OpenAi, had reacted to ChatGPT’s supposed political bias and called it a “serious concern.”

It was reported earlier that Musk has been recruiting AI researchers and developers to build a ChatGPT rival that would “not be woke.”

