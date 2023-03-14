Eli Lilly, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc. Director Bonnie Brooks sold a total of 30,400 shares at an average price of $6.15. The insider received around $186.96 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Chico's reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Chico's reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. What Chico's FAS Does: Chico's FAS Inc is an apparel retailer with a portfolio of private-label brands that sell women's clothing and accessories. Brands include Chico's, White House/Black Market, and Soma Intimates.

Boyd Gaming

Director, Co-Executive Chair William S Boyd sold a total of 39,525 shares at an average price of $64.52. The insider received around $2.55 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Boyd Gaming reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Boyd Gaming reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. What Boyd Gaming Does: Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

EVP, GM, Storage Thomas E Black Jr sold a total of 34,088 shares at an average price of $15.05. The insider received around $512.9 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 revenue guidance.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 revenue guidance. What Hewlett Packard Enterprise Does: Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises.

