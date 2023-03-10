Kim Jong Un on Friday ordered his military to intensify drills to simulate "real war" as he monitored a series of missile tests by the North Korean army simulating the destruction of an enemy airport.

What Happened: A military unit trained for "strike missions" fired a "powerful volley at the targeted waters" and demonstrated its capability to "counter an actual war," the state-owned news agency KCNA reported.

"(Kim) stressed that the fire assault sub-units should be strictly prepared for the greatest perfection in carrying out the two strategic missions, that is, first to deter war and second to take the initiative in war, by steadily intensifying various simulated drills for real war …," it said.

South Korea-based NK News, an online outlet specializing in Pyongyang, said photos published in the state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed the test involved six short-range ballistic missile launch vehicles capable of carrying four missiles.

Meanwhile, the South Korean military also said it had detected the launch of "multiple rounds of SRBMs fired from the same region" from North Korea's west coast on Thursday evening.

Top U.S. intelligence agents on Wednesday warned that Kim would "probably" conduct a nuclear test soon. The nation's top intelligence agency said Kim is likely to continue firing nuclear-capable missiles in an effort "to normalize Pyongyang's missile testing."

