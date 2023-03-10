Warner Bros Defers Release Of This Multiplayer Anti-Heroes Shooter Game Again

- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD has again postponed a Suicide Squad comic book franchise-inspired video gaming launch from May to later this year.
- Warner Bros deferred the launch to fix bugs and improve the lagging aspects of the game, Bloomberg reports citing familiar sources.
- Warner Bros eyed the release of the multiplayer shooter game starring a group of comic book anti-heroes Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, in 2022 until it slipped to 2023 early last year.
- Also Read: Disney+ Hotstar Will Cease Streaming HBO Content From March 31; Potential Amazon-Warner Bros Deal Reportedly In Works
- When Warner Bros showcased Suicide Squad during a PlayStation event in February, it faced flak due to its service elements, like purchasable cosmetics and a requirement to play online.
- Warner Bros did not propose overhauling much of the core gameplay that had led to the backlash.
- Warner’s first game of 2023, Hogwarts Legacy, saw enormous success despite widespread criticism due to Harry Potter creator JK Rowling’s views.
- In 2022, Warner Bros faced criticism for shelving “Batgirl” for reasons undisclosed.
- Price Action: WBD shares closed lower by 3.72% at $14.77 on Thursday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.