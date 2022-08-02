ñol

No 'Batgirl' From Warner Bros. Discovery As $90M Movie Gets The Axe, Infuriating Fans On Twitter

by Anthony Noto, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 6:45 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • "90M dollars tossed away on a film I heard was good," one observer noted. "It’s disgraceful."
  • Zack Snyder fans successfully campaigned former parent company AT&T to get the unfinished cut of "Justice League" to premiere on HBO Max.

“Batgirl,” a $90 million production currently in post-production at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD, has been shelved.

What Happened: Warner Bros. Discovery has "pivoted the company’s priorities" back to theatrical features, according to Variety.

That leaves "Batgirl," which was set to premiere on the streaming platform HBO Max, without a home.

The decision was not driven by the quality of the film, which had performed well during test screenings.

Why It Matters: The news, first reported by the New York Post, naturally drew the ire of fans on Twitter who had been anticipating the character's big-screen debut.

 

It's also a poor showing for Warner Bros. Discovery, which — despite its lineup of movies featuring DC Comics characters — barely made a sound at last week's San Diego Comic-Con (aside from a Dwayne Johnson appearance to promote "Black Adam"). Meanwhile, fans erupted over producer Kevin Feige's unveiling of Marvel's future plans.

Marvel, a DC rival in all-things superheroes, is owned by Walt Disney Co DIS.

What's Next: Expect fans to campaign for the studio to release "Batgirl," which stars Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton, who reprises his role as Batman. 

 

Back when AT&T Inc. T owned DC Comics, fans of director Zack Snyder successfully campaigned to get his unfinished cut of "Justice League" to premiere on HBO Max. 

Also, "The Flash" is continuing with a 2023 theatrical release despite allegations of abuse and misconduct surrounding its star, Ezra Miller.

 

WBD Price Action: Warner Bros. Discovery closed at $16 per share on Tuesday.

Photo: Leslie Grace as Batgirl

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

