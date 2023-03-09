C. H. Robinson Taps This Experienced Former UPS Executive As CEO: Report

- U.S. freight broker C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW is reportedly in talks to appoint Jim Barber as its Chief Executive Officer, reported Reuters.
- Bob Biesterfeld stepped down as President and CEO and as a member of the Board, effective Dec. 31, 2022.
- Barber retired as the Chief Operating Officer for United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS in January 2020. In this role, he was responsible for international operations, U.S. operations, freight forwarding, distribution and logistics, freight brokerage, customs brokerage and more.
- Barber spent about 35 years working for the package delivery company and retired in 2020. Barber joined the CHRW board as a director in late 2022.
- Price Action: CHRW shares are trading higher by 1.53% at $104.24 on the last check Thursday.
